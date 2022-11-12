Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Friday’s Performance: Up 27.97% From The Lows, Now What?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.54, to imply an increase of 15.31% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The CGNT share’s 52-week high remains $24.24, putting it -584.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $237.96M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

After registering a 15.31% upside in the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.58 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 15.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.08%, and 19.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.41%. Short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognyte Software Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are -47.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -248.65% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -195.20% this quarter before falling -175.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $78.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.31 million.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. has its next earnings report out between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders hold 1.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.58% of the shares at 97.32% float percentage. In total, 95.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.13 million shares (or 9.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 4.34 million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.44 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 3.18 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 6.46 million.