Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Stock?

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.78, to imply an increase of 2.70% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The TPG share’s 52-week high remains $41.08, putting it 1.68% up since that peak but still an impressive 44.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.09. The company has a valuation of $12.18B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TPG Inc. (TPG), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) trade information

After registering a 2.70% upside in the last session, TPG Inc. (TPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.43 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.81%, and 42.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.88%. Short interest in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) saw shorts transact 8.86 million shares and set a 12.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.58, implying a decrease of -17.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.50 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPG has been trading -14.89% off suggested target high and 34.18% from its likely low.

TPG Inc. (TPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPG Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TPG Inc. (TPG) shares are 50.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.69% against -9.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -71.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $316.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $358.25 million.

TPG Dividends

TPG Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPG Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)’s Major holders

TPG Inc. insiders hold 13.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.06% of the shares at 73.68% float percentage. In total, 64.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 7.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 3.79 million shares, or about 5.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $90.65 million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPG Inc. (TPG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Amcap Fund holds roughly 3.75 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $104.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 66.86 million.