Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Gain Of 4.56% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -7.42% – What Should You Do Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 79.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply an increase of 4.40% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -50.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.72. The company has a valuation of $27.65B, with an average of 64.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a 4.40% upside in the last session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.79 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.78%, and -24.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.42%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 30.53 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are -24.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.44% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.04 billion and $6.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.80% before dropping -5.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 46.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 4.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.29% of the shares at 18.30% float percentage. In total, 18.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ABRDN PLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 90.28 million shares (or 1.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 76.36 million shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $248.94 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 42.9 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.95 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 65.04 million.