At Current Prices, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Worth A Patient Look?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.84, to imply a decrease of -5.92% or -$1.69 in intraday trading. The PRVA share’s 52-week high remains $44.64, putting it -66.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.99. The company has a valuation of $3.06B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 956.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRVA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

After registering a -5.92% downside in the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.17 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -5.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.96%, and -23.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.75%. Short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 4.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.58, implying an increase of 39.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRVA has been trading -101.19% off suggested target high and -45.31% from its likely low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Privia Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are 11.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -172.22% against -4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $558.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $657.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $513.2 million and $561.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.90% before jumping 17.00% in the following quarter.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Privia Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders hold 9.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.38% of the shares at 93.31% float percentage. In total, 84.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.91 million shares (or 25.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $749.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.5 million shares, or about 4.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $120.86 million.

We also have BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 38.57 million.