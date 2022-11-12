At Current Prices, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Worth A Patient Look?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 49.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.56, to imply an increase of 5.00% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $16.32, putting it -41.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $71.01B, with an average of 55.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.51.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a 5.00% upside in the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.62 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.62%, and -19.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.54%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 45.4 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.44, implying an increase of 25.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.40 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -64.36% off suggested target high and -15.92% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are -18.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.29% against 30.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 196.10% this quarter before jumping 98.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.25 billion and $24.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.30% before jumping 27.40% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 6.30, with the share yield ticking at 54.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.49% of the shares at 22.49% float percentage. In total, 22.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 210.56 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 63.5 million shares, or about 1.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $741.65 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 45.54 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $650.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.58 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 427.24 million.