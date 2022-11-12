At Current Prices, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Worth A Patient Look?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s traded shares stood at 52.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.05, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The T share’s 52-week high remains $21.53, putting it -13.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.46. The company has a valuation of $134.86B, with an average of 45.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AT&T Inc. (T), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give T a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, AT&T Inc. (T) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.13 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.98%, and 25.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.28%. Short interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw shorts transact 90.44 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.02, implying an increase of 4.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, T has been trading -31.23% off suggested target high and 52.76% from its likely low.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AT&T Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AT&T Inc. (T) shares are -3.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -23.53% against -39.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.90% this quarter before falling -16.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $31.49 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.96 billion and $29.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -23.10% before jumping 2.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 468.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.46% annually.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AT&T Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.11, with the share yield ticking at 5.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

AT&T Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.01% of the shares at 52.08% float percentage. In total, 52.01% institutions holds shares in the company.