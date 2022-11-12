At $1.41 WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Is Worth A Gamble

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 5.22% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MAPS share’s 52-week high remains $12.05, putting it -754.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $225.83M, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

After registering a 5.22% upside in the last session, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0200 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 5.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.95%, and -17.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.42%. Short interest in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WM Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) shares are -76.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.56% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.40% this quarter before jumping 78.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $47.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.18 million and $55.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.80% before dropping -8.00% in the following quarter.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WM Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

WM Technology Inc. insiders hold 18.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.74% of the shares at 68.45% float percentage. In total, 55.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Senvest Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.36 million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.65 million shares, or about 7.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.38 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 4.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 2.86 million.