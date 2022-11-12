Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Recovered 55.4% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -64.43% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares stood at 7.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.52, to imply a decrease of -10.32% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The ARQQ share’s 52-week high remains $41.46, putting it -386.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARQQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

After registering a -10.32% downside in the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.67 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -10.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.42%, and 78.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.43%. Short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -21.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARQQ has been trading 17.84% off suggested target high and 17.84% from its likely low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arqit Quantum Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are 28.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.78% against 14.00%.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc. insiders hold 79.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.40% of the shares at 11.85% float percentage. In total, 2.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Trust Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 1.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.29 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.85 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.75 million.