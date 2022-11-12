Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 7.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.24, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $48.80, putting it -31.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.38. The company has a valuation of $11.37B, with an average of 6.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.19 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.05%, and 4.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.80%. Short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw shorts transact 20.57 million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are 15.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 349.31% against 28.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 267.40% this quarter before jumping 139.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.70% before jumping 188.90% in the following quarter.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out on October 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders hold 10.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.26% of the shares at 92.90% float percentage. In total, 83.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44.41 million shares (or 14.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.13 million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $831.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.25 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $253.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.07 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 216.59 million.