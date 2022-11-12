American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Up 21.71% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -17.15% – Here’s What To Do Now

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 24.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.88, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $21.79, putting it -46.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.65. The company has a valuation of $9.72B, with an average of 27.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.07 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and 14.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.15%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 86.49 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are -10.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.66% against 19.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 140.10% this quarter before jumping 90.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $12.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.43 billion and $8.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.70% before jumping 33.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 83.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.09% annually.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 18 and January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Airlines Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.35% of the shares at 55.01% float percentage. In total, 54.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70.34 million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 39.49 million shares, or about 6.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $587.65 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 19.84 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $295.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.16 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 285.06 million.