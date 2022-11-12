agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Is Worth A Gamble At $18.98

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.98, to imply an increase of 4.92% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The AGL share’s 52-week high remains $28.36, putting it -49.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.36. The company has a valuation of $7.81B, with an average of 2.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

After registering a 4.92% upside in the last session, agilon health inc. (AGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.08 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.58%, and -14.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.70%. Short interest in agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw shorts transact 22.72 million shares and set a 9.78 days time to cover.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing agilon health inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are -0.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.67% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $654.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $657.23 million.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. agilon health inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.73% of the shares at 99.85% float percentage. In total, 98.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 205.95 million shares (or 50.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.5 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 43.1 million shares, or about 10.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $940.87 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the agilon health inc. (AGL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 13.11 million shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $286.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.06 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 301.88 million.