After This Week’s 11.52% Gain In Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), We Just Learned Something New

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.47, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The WMG share’s 52-week high remains $49.16, putting it -72.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.57. The company has a valuation of $14.30B, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WMG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.70 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.52%, and 19.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.07%. Short interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw shorts transact 5.39 million shares and set a 3.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.33, implying an increase of 6.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMG has been trading -26.45% off suggested target high and 19.21% from its likely low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warner Music Group Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares are -2.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 180.00% this quarter before falling -5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 64.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 162.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.41% annually.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Music Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 2.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders hold 16.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.63% of the shares at 102.77% float percentage. In total, 85.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.01 million shares (or 12.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $484.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sands Capital Management, LLC with 11.17 million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $317.89 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio holds roughly 3.88 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.42 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 97.47 million.