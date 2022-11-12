After The Stock Rose 14.69% Over The Week, Is Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Still A Buy?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares stood at 2.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.48, to imply an increase of 2.87% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The XM share’s 52-week high remains $41.40, putting it -260.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.32. The company has a valuation of $6.58B, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

After registering a 2.87% upside in the last session, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.69 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.69%, and 15.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.57%. Short interest in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) saw shorts transact 4.5 million shares and set a 3.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.33, implying an increase of 29.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XM has been trading -143.9% off suggested target high and 4.18% from its likely low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qualtrics International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are -27.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 500.00% against 4.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $381.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $393.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $316.04 million and $335.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.60% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qualtrics International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders hold 8.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.82% of the shares at 86.42% float percentage. In total, 78.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.99 million shares (or 15.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $312.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.55 million shares, or about 5.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $106.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.8 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.71 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 33.85 million.