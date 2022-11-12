After The Stock Fell -6.60% Over The Week, Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Still A Buy?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares stood at 3.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.47, to imply a decrease of -4.42% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The TDS share’s 52-week high remains $21.47, putting it -87.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.82. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

After registering a -4.42% downside in the last session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.80 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.60%, and -22.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.08%. Short interest in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw shorts transact 3.58 million shares and set a 4.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.33, implying an increase of 43.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDS has been trading -117.96% off suggested target high and -22.06% from its likely low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 billion.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 6.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. insiders hold 6.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.67% of the shares at 100.62% float percentage. In total, 93.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.57 million shares (or 15.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 16.51 million shares, or about 15.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $260.77 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF holds roughly 13.73 million shares. This is just over 12.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $190.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.3 million, or 6.86% of the shares, all valued at about 101.51 million.