After Jumping 20.29% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.62, to imply an increase of 4.75% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The AZEK share’s 52-week high remains $46.56, putting it -137.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.12. The company has a valuation of $3.03B, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AZEK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

After registering a 4.75% upside in the last session, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.86 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.29%, and 14.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.57%. Short interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw shorts transact 5.85 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.20, implying an increase of 18.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZEK has been trading -52.91% off suggested target high and 8.26% from its likely low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The AZEK Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are -1.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 23.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.90% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $288.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $244.99 million.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The AZEK Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders hold 3.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.30% of the shares at 107.57% float percentage. In total, 104.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 12.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 19.1 million shares, or about 12.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $319.67 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.42 million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about 74.05 million.