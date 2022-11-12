Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.75, to imply an increase of 5.77% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ADV share’s 52-week high remains $9.49, putting it -245.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $868.15M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 655.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

After registering a 5.77% upside in the last session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.47 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 5.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.42%, and 13.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.71%. Short interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw shorts transact 4.36 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.20, implying an increase of 34.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.60 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADV has been trading -118.18% off suggested target high and 5.45% from its likely low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advantage Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares are -37.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.86% against -1.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 billion.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Advantage Solutions Inc. insiders hold 69.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.43% of the shares at 97.25% float percentage. In total, 29.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.45 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 11.84 million shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $45.0 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 5.01 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.54 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 12.9 million.