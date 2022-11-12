Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Have Declined -49.71% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 111.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.37, to imply an increase of 5.70% or $3.9 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $164.46, putting it -127.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.57. The company has a valuation of $117.61B, with an average of 86.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 81.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 42 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

After registering a 5.70% upside in the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.32 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 5.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.37%, and 22.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.71%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 37.93 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.45, implying an increase of 16.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMD has been trading -176.36% off suggested target high and 17.09% from its likely low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are -23.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.09% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.80% this quarter before falling -14.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $5.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.84 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.46% annually.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.28% of the shares at 68.51% float percentage. In total, 68.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 133.65 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 116.37 million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.9 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 47.72 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.87 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 2.74 billion.