Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Surged -81.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply an increase of 1.71% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ADXN share’s 52-week high remains $8.04, putting it -930.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $14.57M, with an average of 91720.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 133.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

After registering a 1.71% upside in the last session, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8800 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.00%, and -2.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.60%. Short interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw shorts transact 54080.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.99, implying an increase of 21.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.99 and $0.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADXN has been trading -26.92% off suggested target high and -26.92% from its likely low.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Addex Therapeutics Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) shares are -81.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.83% against 11.50%.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Addex Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.92% of the shares at 15.92% float percentage. In total, 15.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.29 million.