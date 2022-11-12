ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Could See A -157.85% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.85, to imply an increase of 6.50% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The ACVA share’s 52-week high remains $22.82, putting it -157.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.10. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

After registering a 6.50% upside in the last session, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.10 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 6.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.74%, and 1.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.03%. Short interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw shorts transact 8.07 million shares and set a 5.39 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ACV Auctions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are -1.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.52% against -11.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $105.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.59 million.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ACV Auctions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.22% of the shares at 92.47% float percentage. In total, 91.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.78 million shares (or 13.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.33 million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $67.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4.48 million shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 21.71 million.