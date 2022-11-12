89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Spiked 14.86% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.05, to imply an increase of 17.96% or $1.53 in intraday trading. The ETNB share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -81.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $395.67M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 89bio Inc. (ETNB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ETNB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

After registering a 17.96% upside in the last session, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.30 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 17.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.86%, and 25.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.11%. Short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw shorts transact 3.79 million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 56.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETNB has been trading -188.56% off suggested target high and 0.5% from its likely low.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 89bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are 280.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.45% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.30% this quarter before jumping 35.40% for the next one.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 89bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.70% of the shares at 91.57% float percentage. In total, 90.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 38.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.9 million shares, or about 19.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.