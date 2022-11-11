What Could Change After Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Gains 12.89% From The High-Point?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s traded shares stood at 4.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.95, to imply a decrease of -3.58% or -$2.08 in intraday trading. The REXR share’s 52-week high remains $84.68, putting it -51.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.74. The company has a valuation of $10.67B, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REXR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) trade information

After registering a -3.58% downside in the latest session, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.31 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.74%, and 12.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.46%. Short interest in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.29, implying an increase of 16.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REXR has been trading -42.98% off suggested target high and -3.66% from its likely low.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) shares are -12.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.68% against 5.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $176.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $183.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.71 million and $140.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.70% before jumping 30.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

REXR Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.26, with the share yield ticking at 2.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s Major holders

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.39% of the shares at 103.92% float percentage. In total, 103.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.44 million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.36 million shares, or about 12.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.29 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7.36 million shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $481.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.98 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 258.91 million.