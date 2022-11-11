Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) Stock Gained 15.33% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $204.92, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The V share’s 52-week high remains $235.85, putting it -15.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $174.60. The company has a valuation of $425.76B, with an average of 7.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the latest session, Visa Inc. (V) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 206.42 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.56%, and 15.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.14%. Short interest in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw shorts transact 37.66 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Visa Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Visa Inc. (V) shares are 5.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.93% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.50% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $7.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.67 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.75% annually.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Visa Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.80, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.38% of the shares at 97.56% float percentage. In total, 97.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 144.32 million shares (or 8.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 124.17 million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.45 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Visa Inc. (V) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 48.24 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.89 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.18 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 7.41 billion.