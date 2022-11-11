Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Expected To Shrink By -69.07% Or More

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares stood at 5.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 9.33% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The VS share’s 52-week high remains $56.25, putting it -1614.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $67.20M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Versus Systems Inc. (VS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.94.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

After registering a 9.33% upside in the latest session, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.20 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 9.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.82%, and -3.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.48%. Short interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw shorts transact 29760.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.94, implying a decrease of -69.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.94 and $1.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VS has been trading 40.85% off suggested target high and 40.85% from its likely low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Versus Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares are -70.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.48% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -340.90% this quarter before falling -113.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 161.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $570k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $710k.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Versus Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc. insiders hold 8.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.88% of the shares at 10.79% float percentage. In total, 9.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 12500.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $41726.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1207.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4029.0