Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Has Advanced -60.01% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $29.00?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares stood at 12.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.00, to imply an increase of 13.38% or $2.36 in intraday trading. The TOST share’s 52-week high remains $55.25, putting it -176.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.91. The company has a valuation of $10.37B, with an average of 5.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Toast Inc. (TOST), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TOST a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

After registering a 13.38% upside in the last session, Toast Inc. (TOST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.41 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 13.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.81%, and 11.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.38%. Short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw shorts transact 14.72 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.16, implying an increase of 17.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOST has been trading -45.0% off suggested target high and 5.0% from its likely low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Toast Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are 39.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.48% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $720.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $729.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $486.38 million and $512 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.20% before jumping 42.50% in the following quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Toast Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders hold 9.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.17% of the shares at 82.05% float percentage. In total, 74.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.76 million shares (or 14.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $527.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.18 million shares, or about 7.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $287.01 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Toast Inc. (TOST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 24.22 million shares. This is just over 8.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $313.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.08 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 91.64 million.