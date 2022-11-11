This Is A Time To Invest In Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $349.05, to imply a decrease of -5.33% or -$19.67 in intraday trading. The LLY share’s 52-week high remains $369.80, putting it -5.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $231.87. The company has a valuation of $359.80B, with an average of 3.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LLY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

After registering a -5.33% downside in the latest session, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 369.80 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.95%, and 13.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.49%. Short interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw shorts transact 5.42 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $372.15, implying an increase of 6.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $202.00 and $441.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLY has been trading -26.34% off suggested target high and 42.13% from its likely low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eli Lilly and Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares are 26.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.29% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.50% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.9 billion and $7.24 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.20% before jumping 2.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -9.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.82% annually.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eli Lilly and Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.92, with the share yield ticking at 1.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Eli Lilly and Company insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.07% of the shares at 84.25% float percentage. In total, 84.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lilly Endowment, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 103.77 million shares (or 10.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 71.59 million shares, or about 7.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.21 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25.18 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.17 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.46 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 5.66 billion.