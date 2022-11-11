There Has Been A 9.37% Incline For Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR). So What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 3.99 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 9.37% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $17.77, putting it -915.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $2.00B, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a 9.37% upside in the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 9.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.50%, and -19.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.46%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 13.16 million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.02, implying an increase of 65.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUR has been trading -357.14% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders hold 56.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.47% of the shares at 108.96% float percentage. In total, 47.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 59.78 million shares (or 8.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $114.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 39.42 million shares, or about 5.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $75.29 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 25.9 million shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.34 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 17.84 million.