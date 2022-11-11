Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.66, to imply an increase of 4.88% or $3.94 in intraday trading. The SMCI share’s 52-week high remains $85.95, putting it -1.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.11. The company has a valuation of $4.09B, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 692.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMCI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.54.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

After registering a 4.88% upside in the latest session, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.15 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 4.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.28%, and 53.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.66%. Short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw shorts transact 2.61 million shares and set a 5.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.60, implying an increase of 13.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMCI has been trading -94.9% off suggested target high and 25.58% from its likely low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super Micro Computer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares are 57.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.56% against 18.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 337.90% this quarter before jumping 158.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 154.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super Micro Computer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer Inc. insiders hold 13.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.40% of the shares at 84.86% float percentage. In total, 73.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.61 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with 4.55 million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $183.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 44.95 million.