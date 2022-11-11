SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Is Down -16.08% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.67, to imply a decrease of -1.18% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The STKL share’s 52-week high remains $11.67, putting it -34.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.22. The company has a valuation of $934.44M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SunOpta Inc. (STKL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STKL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

After registering a -1.18% downside in the latest session, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.25 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.08%, and -9.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.19%. Short interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) saw shorts transact 4.67 million shares and set a 5.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.20, implying an increase of 42.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STKL has been trading -107.61% off suggested target high and -49.94% from its likely low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunOpta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are 36.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 400.00% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $302.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $338.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.8 million and $304.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.30% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 87.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.80% annually.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunOpta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.95% of the shares at 86.74% float percentage. In total, 83.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 18.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Engaged Capital, LLC with 6.09 million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $53.03 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 16.59 million.