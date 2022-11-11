Should You Expect Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) To Recover From Its 60.0% Gain From Highs?

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares stood at 1.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 11.39% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SOND share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -383.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $452.09M, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

After registering a 11.39% upside in the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 11.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.13%, and 25.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.43%. Short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) saw shorts transact 13.05 million shares and set a 5.4 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.83, implying an increase of 41.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOND has been trading -77.78% off suggested target high and -55.56% from its likely low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonder Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are 0.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.83% against 19.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $122.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.45 million and $86.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.10% before jumping 68.80% in the following quarter.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders hold 27.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.83% of the shares at 67.48% float percentage. In total, 48.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.09 million shares (or 7.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with 15.86 million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.5 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 5.97 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.91 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 6.49 million.