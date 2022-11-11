SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Have Declined -62.36% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s traded shares stood at 5.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply an increase of 85.78% or $1.75 in intraday trading. The SHFS share’s 52-week high remains $30.47, putting it -703.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $92.36M, with an average of 32330.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 123.80K shares over the past 3 months.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

After registering a 85.78% upside in the last session, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.00 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 85.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.11%, and -30.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.36%. Short interest in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) saw shorts transact 11930.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 63.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.50 and $10.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHFS has been trading -177.04% off suggested target high and -177.04% from its likely low.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) estimates and forecasts

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SHF Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

SHF Holdings Inc. insiders hold 80.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.29% of the shares at 338.74% float percentage. In total, 66.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atalaya Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ATW Spac Management LLC with 1.3 million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.79 million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 91332.0 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19090.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.