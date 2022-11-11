Sea Limited (NYSE: SE): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 7.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.99, to imply an increase of 12.39% or $5.07 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $355.99, putting it -674.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.67. The company has a valuation of $21.18B, with an average of 4.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

After registering a 12.39% upside in the last session, Sea Limited (SE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.74 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 12.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and -19.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.44%. Short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 28.03 million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sea Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sea Limited (SE) shares are -25.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.88% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.50% this quarter before jumping 11.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.39 billion.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sea Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders hold 14.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.40% of the shares at 86.79% float percentage. In total, 74.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BLOOM DOUGLAS P. As of Feb 18, 2016, the company held over 77063.0 shares.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Limited (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds roughly 28.19 million shares. This is just over 5.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.88 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.47 million, or 3.97% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 billion.