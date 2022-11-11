Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Has Decreased By -74.79 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.28, to imply an increase of 14.04% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $22.12, putting it -318.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.92. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SANA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

After registering a 14.04% upside in the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.22 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 14.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.60%, and -5.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.89%. Short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw shorts transact 25.27 million shares and set a 23.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SANA has been trading -184.09% off suggested target high and -13.64% from its likely low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sana Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares are 9.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.59% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.20% this quarter before falling -23.30% for the next one.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sana Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 11.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.56% of the shares at 99.82% float percentage. In total, 88.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 18.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $220.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 11.01 million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $70.8 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.65 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 16.37 million.