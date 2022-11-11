Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) Spiked 0.52% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.03, to imply a decrease of -18.93% or -$8.42 in intraday trading. The RYAN share’s 52-week high remains $46.40, putting it -28.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.09. The company has a valuation of $11.43B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 562.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RYAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) trade information

After registering a -18.93% downside in the latest session, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.06 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -18.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.52%, and 8.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.16%. Short interest in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) saw shorts transact 6.87 million shares and set a 8.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.86, implying an increase of 21.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYAN has been trading -47.1% off suggested target high and -8.24% from its likely low.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) shares are 30.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.81% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $422.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321.85 million and $378.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.40% before jumping 20.10% in the following quarter.

RYAN Dividends

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)’s Major holders

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.21% of the shares at 89.97% float percentage. In total, 77.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.32 million shares (or 5.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $561.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.15 million shares, or about 2.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $280.38 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 10.18 million shares. This is just over 3.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $398.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 119.74 million.