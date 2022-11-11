Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Has Recovered 33.94% So Far, But Another -214.85% Loss Is Possible.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s traded shares stood at 7.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.60, to imply an increase of 50.68% or $2.22 in intraday trading. The RPAY share’s 52-week high remains $20.78, putting it -214.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.36. The company has a valuation of $635.98M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 938.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RPAY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

After registering a 50.68% upside in the last session, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.04 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 50.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.53%, and 2.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.88%. Short interest in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw shorts transact 4.47 million shares and set a 4.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.05, implying an increase of 40.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RPAY has been trading -203.03% off suggested target high and -6.06% from its likely low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Repay Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares are -34.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.00% against 5.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $68.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.31 million and $62.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.50% before jumping 14.10% in the following quarter.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Repay Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Repay Holdings Corporation insiders hold 14.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.08% of the shares at 106.68% float percentage. In total, 91.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.01 million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.6 million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.78 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.8 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 million, or 3.71% of the shares, all valued at about 43.56 million.