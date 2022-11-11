RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Have Dipped -76.09% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares stood at 5.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -15.54% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The RDHL share’s 52-week high remains $5.10, putting it -880.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $33.71M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RDHL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

After registering a -15.54% downside in the latest session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6400 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -15.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.59%, and 16.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.09%. Short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw shorts transact 2.42 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 95.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDHL has been trading -2015.38% off suggested target high and -2015.38% from its likely low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are -34.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.48% against 11.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $23.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.30% before jumping 15.30% in the following quarter.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders hold 12.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.43% of the shares at 10.84% float percentage. In total, 9.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gagnon Securities, LLC with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41637.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 21234.0.