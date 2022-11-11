Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -272.63% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, to imply a decrease of -16.57% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The RLYB share’s 52-week high remains $20.83, putting it -272.63% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.90. The company has a valuation of $291.25M, with an average of 64300.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

After registering a -16.57% downside in the latest session, Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.07 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -16.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.24%, and -24.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.77%. Short interest in Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 9.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.50, implying an increase of 81.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLYB has been trading -561.9% off suggested target high and -239.89% from its likely low.

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rallybio Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) shares are -36.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.02% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.90% this quarter before falling -40.50% for the next one.

RLYB Dividends

Rallybio Corporation has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rallybio Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

Rallybio Corporation insiders hold 5.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.67% of the shares at 71.88% float percentage. In total, 67.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 13.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 3.73 million shares, or about 11.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $28.17 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 6.36 million.