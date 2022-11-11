QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -34.01% Year-To-Date

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares stood at 2.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $121.29, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The QCOM share’s 52-week high remains $193.58, putting it -59.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.93. The company has a valuation of $135.90B, with an average of 11.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QCOM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.14.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the latest session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 121.58 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.17%, and 11.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.01%. Short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw shorts transact 13.24 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QUALCOMM Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are -8.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.52% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 6.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $11.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 74.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.09% annually.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.17% of the shares at 74.27% float percentage. In total, 74.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 106.94 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.66 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.23 million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32.98 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.21 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.79 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 3.17 billion.