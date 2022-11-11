Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Up 48.13% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 59.79% – Here’s What To Do Now

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.91, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $3.06 in intraday trading. The OVV share’s 52-week high remains $63.30, putting it -11.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.52. The company has a valuation of $13.26B, with an average of 3.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OVV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.14.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the latest session, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.77 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.28%, and 3.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.79%. Short interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) saw shorts transact 5.71 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.78, implying an increase of 17.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OVV has been trading -58.14% off suggested target high and -1.92% from its likely low.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ovintiv Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) shares are 27.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.24% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.20% this quarter before jumping 92.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.58 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.34 billion and $2.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.30% before jumping 76.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 122.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.54% annually.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ovintiv Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

Ovintiv Inc. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.36% of the shares at 81.71% float percentage. In total, 81.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.61 million shares (or 9.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 22.25 million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.26 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 11.5 million shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $652.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.59 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 431.08 million.