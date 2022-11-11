Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Thursday – Up 28.35% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 59.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.55, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $12.24, putting it -169.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $20.72B, with an average of 32.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.28 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.71%, and 10.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.49%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 89.37 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are 13.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 14.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 148.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 billion.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 8.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.47% of the shares at 78.39% float percentage. In total, 71.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 555.45 million shares (or 16.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (PTC) Ltd with 415.54 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.89 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 41.52 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $188.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.88 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 167.78 million.