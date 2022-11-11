Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.38, to imply an increase of 18.62% or $3.67 in intraday trading. The VERV share’s 52-week high remains $52.36, putting it -123.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

After registering a 18.62% upside in the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.90 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 18.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.66%, and -28.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.59%. Short interest in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) saw shorts transact 10.73 million shares and set a 9.45 days time to cover.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verve Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares are 88.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.59% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.40% this quarter before falling -13.80% for the next one.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verve Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 28.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.65% of the shares at 94.57% float percentage. In total, 67.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 8.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 3.39 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $116.58 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.45 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about 66.85 million.