Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET)

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.78, to imply an increase of 6.45% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The ACET share’s 52-week high remains $21.17, putting it -1.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.04. The company has a valuation of $860.08M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

After registering a 6.45% upside in the last session, Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.77 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.49%, and 30.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.81%. Short interest in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) saw shorts transact 3.59 million shares and set a 8.68 days time to cover.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adicet Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are 95.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.00% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.40% this quarter before falling -690.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 259.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $11.33 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.47 million and $24.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adicet Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders hold 10.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.36% of the shares at 108.79% float percentage. In total, 97.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 18.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $154.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.95 million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $82.11 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 3.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 16.79 million.