Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Could See A -35.33% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.01, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MUFG share’s 52-week high remains $6.78, putting it -35.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.31. The company has a valuation of $67.15B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the latest session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.07 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.25%, and 15.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.88%. Short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw shorts transact 4.15 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares are -11.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.22% against 4.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 46.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.90% annually.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 2.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.89% of the shares at 1.89% float percentage. In total, 1.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 81.61 million shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $435.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 16.92 million shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $90.36 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 19.94 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.89 million, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 27.74 million.