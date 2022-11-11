Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.32, to imply an increase of 5.05% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $24.40, putting it -49.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.79. The company has a valuation of $2.79B, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LESL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

After registering a 5.05% upside in the latest session, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.29 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.55%, and 7.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.36%. Short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw shorts transact 31.39 million shares and set a 6.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.33, implying an increase of 10.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LESL has been trading -65.44% off suggested target high and 14.22% from its likely low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leslie’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are -12.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.41% against -9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.20% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $470.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $197.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $408.93 million and $165.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.10% before jumping 19.40% in the following quarter.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leslie’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders hold 3.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.76% of the shares at 120.47% float percentage. In total, 115.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.12 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $275.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 14.45 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $219.34 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 10.81 million shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $159.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.16 million, or 5.55% of the shares, all valued at about 154.24 million.