Is GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Expensive At $44.65? Check These Facts.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.65, to imply an increase of 5.46% or $2.31 in intraday trading. The GXO share’s 52-week high remains $105.92, putting it -137.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.10. The company has a valuation of $4.90B, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GXO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

After registering a 5.46% upside in the latest session, GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.71 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 5.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.74%, and 23.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.39%. Short interest in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) saw shorts transact 3.8 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.80, implying an increase of 26.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GXO has been trading -112.77% off suggested target high and 10.41% from its likely low.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GXO Logistics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) shares are -22.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.01% against 8.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.80% this quarter before falling -6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.33 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.26 billion and $2.07 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.60% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GXO Logistics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

GXO Logistics Inc. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.69% of the shares at 91.20% float percentage. In total, 90.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.03 million shares (or 9.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $499.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.4 million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $470.9 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.21 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 145.25 million.