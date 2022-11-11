Is Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares stood at 20.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.33, to imply an increase of 60.91% or $6.56 in intraday trading. The APPS share’s 52-week high remains $71.89, putting it -314.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.65. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 2.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

After registering a 60.91% upside in the last session, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.46 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 60.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.21%, and 30.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.59%. Short interest in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw shorts transact 5.76 million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Digital Turbine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares are -27.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.27% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before falling -22.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $175.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $203.37 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -39.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Turbine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine Inc. insiders hold 3.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.58% of the shares at 77.52% float percentage. In total, 74.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.31 million shares (or 14.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.81 million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $171.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.56 million shares. This is just over 6.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about 44.79 million.