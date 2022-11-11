Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) -10.11% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.86, to imply a decrease of -2.78% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The GPK share’s 52-week high remains $24.07, putting it -10.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.63. The company has a valuation of $6.92B, with an average of 2.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GPK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside in the latest session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.23 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and 12.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.33%. Short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) saw shorts transact 7.86 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.00, implying an increase of 19.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPK has been trading -46.39% off suggested target high and 22.23% from its likely low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Graphic Packaging Holding Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares are 8.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.39% against 20.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 14.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.81% annually.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has its next earnings report out on October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Graphic Packaging Holding Company insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.31% of the shares at 98.35% float percentage. In total, 97.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.56 million shares (or 9.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $621.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with 21.28 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $463.1 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 15.3 million shares. This is just over 4.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $333.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.08 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 197.68 million.