General Electric Company (NYSE: GE): Can A Stock Be -9.62% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.56, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The GE share’s 52-week high remains $109.60, putting it -28.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.93. The company has a valuation of $92.81B, with an average of 6.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for General Electric Company (GE), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.14.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the latest session, General Electric Company (GE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.74 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.93%, and 31.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.62%. Short interest in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) saw shorts transact 10.32 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.12, implying an increase of 2.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $72.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GE has been trading -22.72% off suggested target high and 15.85% from its likely low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Electric Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Electric Company (GE) shares are 16.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.81% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.90% this quarter before jumping 175.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $21.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.3 billion and $17.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.80% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -159.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.50% annually.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Electric Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Company insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.94% of the shares at 71.09% float percentage. In total, 70.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 86.64 million shares (or 7.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 85.48 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.44 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Electric Company (GE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 35.4 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.42 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 2.06 billion.