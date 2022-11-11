Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) Slid -13.10% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s traded shares stood at 107.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 156.19% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The FSRD share’s 52-week high remains $10.01, putting it -3750.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $18.17M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 394.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FSRD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

After registering a 156.19% upside in the last session, Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3447 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 156.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.10%, and -40.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.35%. Short interest in Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 91.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSRD has been trading -1053.85% off suggested target high and -1053.85% from its likely low.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.75 million.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fast Radius Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Fast Radius Inc. insiders hold 57.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.71% of the shares at 65.61% float percentage. In total, 27.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.6 million shares (or 20.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palantir Technologies Inc. with 2.0 million shares, or about 2.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.26 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82644.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 52032.0.