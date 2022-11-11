Exelon Corporation’s (NASDAQ: EXC) Stock Rises 0.08 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.03, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The EXC share’s 52-week high remains $50.71, putting it -29.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.19. The company has a valuation of $38.57B, with an average of 9.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the latest session, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.36 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.52%, and 8.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.31%. Short interest in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) saw shorts transact 13.42 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exelon Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares are -14.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.50% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 1.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.92 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.63 billion and $4.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -59.30% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -13.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exelon Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.35, with the share yield ticking at 3.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Exelon Corporation insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.87% of the shares at 84.08% float percentage. In total, 83.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 90.3 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.5 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87.99 million shares, or about 9.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.41 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28.86 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.56 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 billion.