Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Fell -612.9% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.10, to imply an increase of 9.93% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The NRGV share’s 52-week high remains $22.10, putting it -612.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.80. The company has a valuation of $463.73M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 991.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

After registering a 9.93% upside in the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 9.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.31%, and -33.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.69%. Short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.07 million.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.68% of the shares at 45.11% float percentage. In total, 36.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prime Movers Lab, LLC with 7.46 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $74.77 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 6.92 million.